Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $29.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Latham Group from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of SWIM stock opened at $16.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.29. Latham Group has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $34.73.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $180.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Latham Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Latham Group by 71.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 14,387 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Latham Group by 59.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Latham Group by 28.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 42,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

