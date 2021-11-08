Latham Group (SWIM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $180.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. On average, analysts expect Latham Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $16.05 on Monday. Latham Group has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth $1,213,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWIM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $29.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

