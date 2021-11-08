Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO Sells $272,352.60 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $272,352.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Robert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

On Thursday, November 4th, James Robert Anderson sold 34,019 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $2,790,918.76.

On Wednesday, September 8th, James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,873,200.00.

On Saturday, September 4th, James Robert Anderson sold 112,072 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $7,068,381.04.

On Wednesday, August 18th, James Robert Anderson sold 13,181 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $747,758.13.

On Saturday, August 14th, James Robert Anderson sold 2,995 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $176,435.45.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $82.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.42, a P/E/G ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.97. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $37.38 and a 52-week high of $84.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.62 and a 200 day moving average of $58.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,123,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,388,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,140,000 after purchasing an additional 184,797 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,898,000 after purchasing an additional 87,175 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.