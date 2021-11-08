Laurentian Increases Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$225.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Laurentian from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.39% from the company’s current price.

KXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$170.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$163.78 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Kinaxis to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$204.00 to C$213.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinaxis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$225.73.

Shares of TSE KXS traded up C$8.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$209.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.73 billion and a PE ratio of 9,976.67. Kinaxis has a 52 week low of C$124.05 and a 52 week high of C$211.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$193.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$168.53.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$73.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.53 million. Analysts anticipate that Kinaxis will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.97, for a total value of C$783,866.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$55,039,935.06. Also, Senior Officer Megan Paterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$175.62, for a total value of C$878,116.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$809,272.17. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,472 shares of company stock worth $3,748,227.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

