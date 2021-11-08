Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CFO Sells $114,749.76 in Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $114,749.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nicholas J. Tomashot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 9,000 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $216,180.00.

Shares of LAZY opened at $21.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.82. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.60.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $322.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. Lazydays had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 48.32%. Analysts anticipate that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 4,493.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

LAZY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

