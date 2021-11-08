Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 489,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 59,673 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Lear were worth $85,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lear by 47.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEA opened at $178.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.69 and its 200-day moving average is $173.02. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $126.10 and a 12 month high of $204.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lear from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.73.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

