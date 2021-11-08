LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $245.16 Million

Analysts expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to announce sales of $245.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $239.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $250.61 million. LendingClub posted sales of $75.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 223%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year sales of $801.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $796.10 million to $806.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LendingClub.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group raised their price target on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

LC remained flat at $$45.55 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,544. LendingClub has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.46 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $30,024.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $107,594.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,773 shares of company stock worth $495,900. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,072,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,842 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in LendingClub by 299.2% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LendingClub by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,320 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,414,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 642.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,117,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,252,000 after buying an additional 966,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingClub (LC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.