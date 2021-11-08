LHC Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of LHC Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LHCG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.73.

Shares of LHCG opened at $144.06 on Monday. LHC Group has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $236.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 54.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 69.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 755,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $151,206,000 after buying an additional 22,104 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,483 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

