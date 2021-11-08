Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 210.25 ($2.75).

Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 177.30 ($2.32) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 200.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 199.70. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of GBX 99.38 ($1.30) and a one year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.55 billion and a PE ratio of -15.69.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

