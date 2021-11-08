Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LGND stock opened at $153.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $79.52 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LGND. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

