Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LSPD. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.20.

LSPD opened at $73.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.44 and a beta of 3.57. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $130.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.19.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 7.2% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 16.1% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

