Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Upgraded to Buy by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has C$102.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LSPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a C$145.00 target price on the stock. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS to C$136.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$124.43.

TSE LSPD opened at C$90.92 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of C$49.33 and a 1-year high of C$165.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.47 billion and a PE ratio of -54.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$131.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$109.23.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

