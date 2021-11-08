Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $385.56.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $328.23 on Monday. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $255.78 and a 52-week high of $417.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $329.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.08.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 37.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total value of $45,377.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth $13,731,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 10.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 6.9% during the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 9.5% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 11.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

