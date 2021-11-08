Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Sets New 1-Year High at $321.21

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $321.21 and last traded at $320.85, with a volume of 66 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $319.94.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.67.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,507,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.44, for a total value of $706,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,873 shares of company stock worth $8,915,924. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,502,000 after buying an additional 62,301 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 101,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,760,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 858.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 21,552 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 5.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 29.9% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

