Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) General Counsel Sells $591,660.00 in Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 6,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ LOB traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.13. 263,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,005. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.51. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $99.89.
Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 26.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.83.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,537,000 after purchasing an additional 376,115 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 36.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 27,066 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 886.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 446,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 401,141 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 111.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 143,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 75,938 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.
Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.
