Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) General Counsel Sells $591,660.00 in Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 6,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ LOB traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.13. 263,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,005. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.51. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 26.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 3.22%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,537,000 after purchasing an additional 376,115 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 36.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 27,066 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 886.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 446,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 401,141 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 111.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 143,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 75,938 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

