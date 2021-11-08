Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on LZAGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lonza Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Lonza Group stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.30. The stock had a trading volume of 27,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,576. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.37. Lonza Group has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $86.31.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

