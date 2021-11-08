Loop Capital Raises Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target to $220.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised Vulcan Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $184.33.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

NYSE:VMC opened at $196.06 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $132.85 and a 12-month high of $200.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.11.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $13,140,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Seeyond increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.8% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 20.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.