Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Receives $6.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIDE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lordstown Motors to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, September 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $5.60 on Friday. Lordstown Motors has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $991.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.77.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIDE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 945,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 38,869 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter worth $658,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 235,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 154,405 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

