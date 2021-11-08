LPL Financial LLC Acquires 47,401 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,084 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,401 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAN. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $3.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 4.38. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.07 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.0563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

