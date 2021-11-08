LPL Financial LLC Buys 24,925 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) by 62.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,925 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 830.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 185,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 165,514 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter valued at about $329,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter worth about $3,977,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BLE opened at $15.49 on Monday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $16.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

