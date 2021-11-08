LPL Financial LLC Buys Shares of 35,516 Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clarivate alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $23.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of -146.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.62. Clarivate Plc has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. Clarivate’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.