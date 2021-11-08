LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 61.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,030 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WOOF. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $25.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion and a PE ratio of 111.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.43.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WOOF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 46,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

