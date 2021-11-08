LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,923 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 17.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 14,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 9,715.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 412,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 408,064 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud stock opened at $84.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.21 and a 12-month high of $86.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.80 and its 200 day moving average is $71.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8,403.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $131,463.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $238,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,045 shares of company stock worth $562,062 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

