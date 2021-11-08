LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,988 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 341.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 198.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBA opened at $46.13 on Monday. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 12-month low of $42.21 and a 12-month high of $53.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.26.

