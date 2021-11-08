Luceco (LON:LUCE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Luceco (LON:LUCE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on the stock.

Shares of LUCE opened at GBX 378.50 ($4.95) on Friday. Luceco has a 52-week low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 513 ($6.70). The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 384.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 369.42. The stock has a market cap of £608.63 million and a PE ratio of 17.28.

Get Luceco alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Luceco’s payout ratio is 0.36%.

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Luceco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luceco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.