Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 484,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Lumber Liquidators worth $10,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,789,000 after purchasing an additional 40,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,991,000 after buying an additional 126,043 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 46.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,292,000 after buying an additional 130,555 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 12.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 28,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 7.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,413,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumber Liquidators has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, Director Douglas T. Moore sold 10,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $221,151.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,744 shares in the company, valued at $478,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LL opened at $18.30 on Monday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $532.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.70.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $282.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.00 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 5.33%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumber Liquidators Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

