Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 634 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 14.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 15.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,861,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,636,000 after buying an additional 247,436 shares during the period. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 24.2% in the second quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 192,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,648,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth $662,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth $322,000.

In other news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AWI opened at $111.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.17. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $113.83.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.11.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

