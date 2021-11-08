Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $100,000 Position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 441.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 180,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

CASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $62.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.16 and a 52-week high of $62.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average is $51.77.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 4.56%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.