Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $71,000 Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 87.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in GoPro were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in GoPro by 163.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 83,263 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in GoPro by 70.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 760,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after buying an additional 313,906 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in GoPro in the second quarter valued at about $5,691,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoPro in the second quarter valued at about $21,689,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in GoPro in the first quarter valued at about $23,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 64,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $644,591.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,050.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $2,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 629,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,243.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 674,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,525. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $9.58 on Monday. GoPro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.09 million. GoPro had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 49.83%. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

