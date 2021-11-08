Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $78,000 Stock Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $36.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.43. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 11.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

