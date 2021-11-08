Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,218 Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNR. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $2,902,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 627.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 142,909 shares in the last quarter. 26.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:BNR opened at $14.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.11. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of -1.79.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 134.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.71 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

