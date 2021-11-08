Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 396.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 47,829 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,974,000 after buying an additional 15,519 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,386,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,238,000 after buying an additional 390,355 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $185,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SRRK opened at $28.40 on Monday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.96. The firm has a market cap of $978.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 687.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Scholar Rock’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

