Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes $74,000 Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 293 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $25,000. South State Corp acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $337.05 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $429.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $107,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 5,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.05, for a total transaction of $2,061,547.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,285,077 shares of company stock worth $350,084,032 over the last quarter.

COIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.40.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

