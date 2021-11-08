Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes $74,000 Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 293 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $25,000. South State Corp acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:COIN opened at $337.05 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $429.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $107,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 5,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.05, for a total transaction of $2,061,547.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,285,077 shares of company stock worth $350,084,032 over the last quarter.
COIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.40.
Coinbase Global Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
Read More: Different Types of Derivatives
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN).
Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.