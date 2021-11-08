Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MIC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1,398.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 222,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 207,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

NYSE MIC opened at $3.68 on Monday. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $41.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $30.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $30.56. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 319.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $37.3868 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $11.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.