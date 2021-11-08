Macy’s (NYSE:M) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.96

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.96 and last traded at $31.60, with a volume of 87565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.34.

Several brokerages have commented on M. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average is $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.27%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $26,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 36,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Macy’s by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

