Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment to post earnings of ($1.55) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 228.43%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 1008.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MSGE opened at $79.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.43. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $60.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.75.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $244,434.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 24.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

MSGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

