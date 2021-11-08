Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $93.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.66. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.18 and a 52 week high of $142.62. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.38.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

