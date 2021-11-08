Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Releases Earnings Results

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.34), Briefing.com reports. Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Magellan Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of MGLN opened at $94.75 on Monday. Magellan Health has a fifty-two week low of $76.04 and a fifty-two week high of $99.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.20.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.
Magellan Health Company Profile
Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.
