Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Releases Earnings Results

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.34), Briefing.com reports. Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Magellan Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MGLN opened at $94.75 on Monday. Magellan Health has a fifty-two week low of $76.04 and a fifty-two week high of $99.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Magellan Health stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,395 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.39% of Magellan Health worth $34,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.