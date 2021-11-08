Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.07

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.07 and last traded at $23.92, with a volume of 24559 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average is $18.28.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $119.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 83.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 460,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,130,000 after acquiring an additional 237,389 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 211,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

