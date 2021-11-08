MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MainStreet Bancshares Inc. is a full-service bank. The bank provides deposits, makes loans and other services for the public. MainStreet Bancshares Inc., formerly known as MainStreet Bank, is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Separately, Stephens upped their price objective on MainStreet Bancshares from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MNSB opened at $24.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $188.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.51. MainStreet Bancshares has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MainStreet Bancshares news, Director Patsy I. Rust bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 2,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

