Man Group plc Boosts Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 228.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,612 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.11% of Allegion worth $13,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Allegion by 1,720.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 310.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

ALLE opened at $131.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $102.47 and a 52 week high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLE. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

In other Allegion news, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $503,119.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $390,751.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,508 shares of company stock worth $1,558,515. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

