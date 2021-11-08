Man Group plc Cuts Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Man Group plc lessened its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 33,569 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.08% of Domino’s Pizza worth $14,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $748,712,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,861,000 after purchasing an additional 291,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149,584 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,112,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,090 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $331,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $495.88 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $548.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $489.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $475.31. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. MKM Partners raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.32.

In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

