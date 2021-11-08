Man Group plc Grows Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Man Group plc raised its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 206.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 323,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,705 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $11,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 932,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,427,000 after acquiring an additional 92,756 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 33,006 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 826,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,516,000 after acquiring an additional 51,080 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,140,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,937,000 after acquiring an additional 696,469 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $40.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $20.74 and a one year high of $41.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

