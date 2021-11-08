Man Group plc Has $11.55 Million Stock Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Man Group plc lowered its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,988 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.30% of Papa John’s International worth $11,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PZZA stock opened at $132.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.63, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.55. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PZZA shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

