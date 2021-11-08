Man Group plc Has $12.25 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,772 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $12,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,476 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,800,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,683,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 119,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,949,000 after buying an additional 14,238 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMB opened at $132.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $144.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.85. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMB. Berenberg Bank downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

