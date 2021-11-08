Man Group plc Increases Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 222,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $13,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in SEI Investments by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,862,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,255,000 after buying an additional 1,258,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SEI Investments by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,324,000 after buying an additional 482,019 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its position in SEI Investments by 599.5% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 262,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,017,000 after buying an additional 225,297 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in SEI Investments by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,290,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,653,000 after buying an additional 221,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 204,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after buying an additional 144,221 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $191,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $1,098,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.58.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $64.33 on Monday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $64.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

