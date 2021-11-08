Man Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Chemed were worth $12,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chemed by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 436,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,179,000 after acquiring an additional 47,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chemed by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 426,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,362,000 after buying an additional 34,818 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 380,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 27.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,876,000 after purchasing an additional 53,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,766,000 after purchasing an additional 38,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total transaction of $978,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total value of $2,910,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CHE opened at $496.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $560.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $460.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.79.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.86 EPS. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.57%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.