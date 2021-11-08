ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.26% of ManpowerGroup worth $16,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 47.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 76.2% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.0% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 51,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 20.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

NYSE:MAN opened at $103.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.67 and a 200-day moving average of $116.33. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.97 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

