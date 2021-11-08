Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Raised to $23.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MRO. Raymond James lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of -284.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 3.08.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -333.28%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 115.2% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 238.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38,758 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

