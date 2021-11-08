Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Maravai LifeSciences has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.300-$1.360 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.30-1.36 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.49 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $35.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.91. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.21.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504,083 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $79,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

